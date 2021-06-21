Rhumbline Advisers Sells 730 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,941 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $22.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $27.40.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller purchased 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,140.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

