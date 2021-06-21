Rhumbline Advisers Sells 745 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 52.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. CRV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,879,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oportun Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OPRT shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $49,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $21.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.06 million, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.41. Oportun Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.35.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

