Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.33.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock opened at $281.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.97. Accenture has a twelve month low of $199.47 and a twelve month high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,010. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 33,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Accenture by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 328,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,801,000 after acquiring an additional 107,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.