Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.33.
Accenture stock opened at $281.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.97. Accenture has a twelve month low of $199.47 and a twelve month high of $294.50.
In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,010. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 33,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Accenture by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 328,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,801,000 after acquiring an additional 107,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
