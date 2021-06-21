Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 5,000 Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIAL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Shares of DIAL stock opened at $21.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.40. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

