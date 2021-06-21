Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $86,000 Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 500.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 288,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 38,866 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $2,191,000. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $65.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.49. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.60 and a beta of 2.12.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

