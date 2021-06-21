Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $95,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 204.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FUTY. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,577,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,751,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,132 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 231,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 28,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $41.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $43.96.

