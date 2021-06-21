Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.53.

Shares of CHKP opened at $118.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.42. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

