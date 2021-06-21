Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,704 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,136.1% in the 4th quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.