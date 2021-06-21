Rogers (NYSE:ROG) vs. DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Critical Contrast

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) and DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rogers and DuPont de Nemours’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers $802.58 million 4.47 $49.99 million $5.08 37.70 DuPont de Nemours $20.40 billion 1.99 -$2.95 billion $3.36 22.75

Rogers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DuPont de Nemours. DuPont de Nemours is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rogers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of Rogers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of DuPont de Nemours shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rogers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of DuPont de Nemours shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rogers and DuPont de Nemours’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers 8.16% 11.34% 8.72% DuPont de Nemours 15.97% 6.76% 3.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rogers and DuPont de Nemours, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers 0 0 3 0 3.00 DuPont de Nemours 0 12 7 0 2.37

Rogers currently has a consensus target price of $250.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.52%. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus target price of $82.71, indicating a potential upside of 8.21%. Given Rogers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rogers is more favorable than DuPont de Nemours.

Volatility & Risk

Rogers has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DuPont de Nemours has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rogers beats DuPont de Nemours on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names. The EMS segment provides engineered material solutions, including polyurethane and silicone materials used in cushioning, gasketing, sealing, and vibration management applications for general industrial, portable electronics, automotive, mass transit, aerospace and defense, footwear and impact mitigation, and printing markets; customized silicones used in flex heater and semiconductor thermal applications; and polytetrafluoroethylene and ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene materials used in wire and cable, electrical insulation, and automotive applications under the PORON, BISCO, DeWAL, ARLON, Griswold, eSORBA, XRD, HeatSORB, and R/bak names. The PES segment offers ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions under the curamik and ROLINX names. The Other segment provides elastomer components; and elastomer floats for level sensing in fuel tanks, motors, and storage tanks for applications in the general industrial and automotive markets under the ENDUR and NITROPHYL names. Rogers Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process. This segment also provides semiconductor and advanced packaging materials; dielectric and metallization solutions for chip packaging; and silicones for light emitting diode packaging and semiconductor applications; permanent and process chemistries for the fabrication of printed circuit boards to include laminates and substrates, electroless, and electrolytic metallization solutions, as well as patterning solutions, and materials and metallization processes for metal finishing, decorative, and industrial applications. In addition, it offers various materials to manufacture rigid and flexible displays for liquid crystal displays, advanced-matrix organic light emitting diode, and quantum dot applications. The Transportation & Advanced Polymers segment provides engineering resins, adhesives, silicones, lubricants, and parts to engineers and designers in the transportation, electronics, healthcare, industrial, and consumer end-markets. Its Safety & Construction segment provides engineered products and integrated systems for worker safety, water purification and separation, aerospace, energy, medical packaging, and building materials. The company was formerly known as DowDuPont Inc. and changed its name to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. in June 2019. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

