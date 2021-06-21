Rokos Capital Management LLP Buys Shares of 15,000 Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at about $264,279,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth about $10,676,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth about $13,852,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,957,000. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAAS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.80. 7,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,635. Cloopen Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.85.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.40).

RAAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Cloopen Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cloopen Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.20 price objective for the company.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

