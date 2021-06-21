Rokos Capital Management LLP Purchases New Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 213,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,372,000. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up about 0.7% of Rokos Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned 0.17% of Willis Towers Watson Public as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $7,200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $1,815,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.11.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $4.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.53. The stock had a trading volume of 16,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,377. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

