Rokos Capital Management LLP Purchases Shares of 20,000 ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at about $519,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at about $3,639,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at about $7,073,000. 13.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of ACVA stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,448. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

