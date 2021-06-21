Rokos Capital Management LLP Takes Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,705,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,811,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,142,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,388,000.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.31. 14,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OCDX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

