RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1,002.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,819,000 after buying an additional 2,774,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth $6,484,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,518,000 after buying an additional 632,858 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $5,135,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $2,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. 2,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,734. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,283.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

