Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Trading Down 5.6%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.85. 15,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 19,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROMJF. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Rubicon Organics from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rubicon Organics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Rubicon Organics alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.27.

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. The company processes organic cannabis at its federally licensed 125,000 square foot facility in Delta, British Columbia and sells under its wholly owned and other licensed brands. Rubicon Organics Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.