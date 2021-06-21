Ruler Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $69,409.69 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $18.56 or 0.00056342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $69,409.69 and $45,874.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00054349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00125849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00164337 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,929.67 or 0.99943301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

