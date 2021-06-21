Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.
In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:RSI traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 55,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,761. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of -1,253.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.20. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $26.55.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rush Street Interactive Company Profile
Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.