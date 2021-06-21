Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 805,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 354,170 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $2,178,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSI traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 55,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,761. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of -1,253.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.20. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

