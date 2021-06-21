Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 13,903 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 82.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,846,000 after acquiring an additional 165,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,744,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,405,000 after acquiring an additional 144,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $109.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.39 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,391,649.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 602,684 shares valued at $64,935,777. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.09.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

