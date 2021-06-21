Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 186,432 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Plains GP worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 748,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,065 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,732,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 443,933 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 11.7% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of PAGP opened at $11.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 2.20.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.