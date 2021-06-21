Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,110,918 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,176,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $5,172,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $4,312,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 166,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $31.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,035.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $75,744.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 89,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,884.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,348 shares of company stock worth $268,656 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

