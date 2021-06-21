Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,742 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 29,400.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

In related news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LEG opened at $48.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.90. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

