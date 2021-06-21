Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 130.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,292 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,182,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,096,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,610,000 after purchasing an additional 561,635 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,782,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLJ opened at $15.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

