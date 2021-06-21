Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after purchasing an additional 624,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 545,836 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $222.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $136.29 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.