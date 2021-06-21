Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.21. Safe Bulkers reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 243.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%.

SB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

NYSE SB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 61,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,853. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $396.44 million, a PE ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 0.83. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

