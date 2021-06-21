SAFE DEAL Market Capitalization Tops $2.03 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $3.45 or 0.00010551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $175,615.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00053928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00125169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00164176 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,712.25 or 1.00029178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002748 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 614,050 coins and its circulating supply is 586,908 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

