SafeCapital Price Tops $0.0404 on Major Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $74,863.70 and approximately $84.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00025843 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000610 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002358 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002049 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

