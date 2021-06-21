Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SDVKY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandvik AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

SDVKY stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $29.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

