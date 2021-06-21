ScPrime (SCP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $171.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $171.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002054 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00052709 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00057271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00022427 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,570,470 coins and its circulating supply is 35,886,859 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.