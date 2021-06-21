Sei Investments Co. Acquires 174,062 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 252.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,062 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Leslie’s worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,965,000 after purchasing an additional 373,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,558,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after buying an additional 447,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $983,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $25.57 on Monday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 60.88.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 47,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $1,282,509.97. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 154,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,820.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,216,010 shares of company stock worth $409,344,111.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

