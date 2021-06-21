Sei Investments Co. Has $5.87 Million Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,515 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth $399,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,470,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $73.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.16. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $79.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.07%.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.