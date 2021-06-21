Sei Investments Co. Sells 20,921 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 25.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,921 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Natera were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA stock opened at $102.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.32. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $49,194.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,427,273. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 26,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,703,392.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,881.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,198 shares of company stock valued at $29,740,954. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.73.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.