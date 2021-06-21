Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,315,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,192 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 2.26% of Select Energy Services worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 980,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 54,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $6.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $627.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

