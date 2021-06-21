ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,311 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE NOW traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $535.69. The stock had a trading volume of 29,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,560. The firm has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.65, a PEG ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $498.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.50 and a 12 month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $603.83.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $17,027,385. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.