Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.30 Million

Brokerages expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to post sales of $112.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.00 million and the highest is $118.70 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $67.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $483.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $475.60 million to $487.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $601.40 million, with estimates ranging from $570.80 million to $650.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

FOUR traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.51. 1,050,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.83. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.79. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $104.11.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $25,485,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,821,129 shares of company stock worth $168,104,544. 38.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

