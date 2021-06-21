Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of above $6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.64. The company issued revenue guidance of above $1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000- EPS.

SCVL traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.14. 71,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,746. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.97. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $70.69. The company has a market cap of $923.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Shares of Shoe Carnival are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, June 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCVL. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

