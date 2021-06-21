Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCVL. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ SCVL traded up $2.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.88. 2,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.45. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $70.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.97.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $820,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

