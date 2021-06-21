Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Sumo Group stock opened at GBX 365.50 ($4.78) on Thursday. Sumo Group has a 1 year low of GBX 171.50 ($2.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 407 ($5.32). The company has a market cap of £626.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In related news, insider David Wilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63), for a total value of £35,400 ($46,250.33). Also, insider Carl Cavers bought 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,803.04 ($2,355.68).

About Sumo Group

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

