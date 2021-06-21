Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $501.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.84.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Metals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals in the first quarter worth $319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 25.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

