Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.29.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SGFY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.
NYSE SGFY traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.50. 1,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,528. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $40.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth $4,085,129,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth $105,568,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth $53,168,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth $49,567,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth $33,660,000.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
