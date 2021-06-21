Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SGFY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Get Signify Health alerts:

NYSE SGFY traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.50. 1,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,528. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth $4,085,129,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth $105,568,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth $53,168,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth $49,567,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth $33,660,000.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.