Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Trading Down 6.5%

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)’s stock price traded down 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.53 and last traded at $29.80. 5,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 195,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.04. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,053,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,195,000 after buying an additional 829,107 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,548,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,033,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

