Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,793,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,222 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $18,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 249,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,471,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 26,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SVM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.