Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BYM opened at $15.56 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

