Sit Investment Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 19.1% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 375,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 60,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

