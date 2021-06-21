Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 1,973 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,124 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 38.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the period.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of CTR opened at $25.16 on Monday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $27.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.