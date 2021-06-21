Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 33,275 Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Vital Farms as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vital Farms by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,519,000 after buying an additional 2,089,951 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 10.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,441,000 after purchasing an additional 170,872 shares during the last quarter. Amazon com Inc bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $40,578,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 766,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 422,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $400,999.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,387.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 649,832 shares of company stock worth $14,462,919.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $21.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.81. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.