Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 55.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 58.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 135.1% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Roche during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $47.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $322.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.29. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Societe Generale lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roche presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

