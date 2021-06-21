Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Receives $24.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.70.

SWBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

