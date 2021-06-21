SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Shares Up 19.7%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) traded up 19.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 31,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 69,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43.

SolGold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLGGF)

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.