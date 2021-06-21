Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,459 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $45.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $402.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.99. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 31.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.