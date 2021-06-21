SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,709,000 after buying an additional 3,912,913 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42,244.6% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,521,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,475,000 after buying an additional 3,513,480 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,450,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23,254.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,907,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,287,000 after buying an additional 1,899,156 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $39.14. 112,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,499. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

